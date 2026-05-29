Fox News Running Crackpot 'Media Whore' Spencer Pratt's Campaign

Former self-described "fame whore," reality TV star Spencer Pratt is using the tragedy of the Pacific Palisades fires to run for LA Mayor and is being aided by a likely source to magnify his presence, Fox News.

If you search Pratt's name and Fox News, many different videos and articles appear. Fox News is enamored with Pratt's caustic style that imitates demented Donald, but that's just a pretense. He's another reality TV blowhard who needed a new platform to feed his ego, and Fox is happy to help. They highlighted an upcoming interview this week and cherry-picked this clip to introduce him to their viewers.

PRATT: It's not shocking because their alleged criminal partners, not only did they work together in their negligence in burning down 7,000 houses and 12 people alive, but they're both complicit in laundering, what, $24 billion to actually increase homelessness. They both should be in jail together. MACCALLUM: Wow. Some pretty big charges there from Spencer Pratt about Newsom and Bass calling them basically a criminal combine.

Way to go, Martha.

I'm particularly pissed off about this guy because he used the one-year anniversary celebration in the Palisades of the Pacific Palisades fires to hold a protest and then announce his candidacy for Mayor.

On a day that should've been a celebration for all of us, including Pratt, who were deeply affected by the fires, his goal was to whip up anger and hatred toward people who have suffered enough for a campaign to make himself another TV star.

In 2013, Breitbart wrote an article about him and his wife's obsession with the Mayan apocalypse: "Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, the terribly shy couple that came to prominence on MTV’s series The Hills, are now claiming that they wasted $10 million because they believed the Mayan Apocalypse would occur Dec. 21, 2012."



That behavior is certifiable.

It's not a shock he's running for mayor since he admitted to being the worst kind of person. "Pratt once said, “We love each other but I’m a fame whore and I’ll never grow out of it. [Heidi] knows that and doesn’t want that … I want every kind of press.”

Pratt sounds like a mini-me Trump.

Spencer Pratt on Newsom/Bass: They are alleged criminal partners. They should both be in jail together. pic.twitter.com/Ian7SKaXe2 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel did a great take-down of this jerk in the second half off this video.

LA resident, please do not let your anger cloud your judgement on this charlatan and do not vote for this man.