Tim Scott Hints At Running For President In 2024

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) hinted on Sunday that he could be the next president of the United States after he leaves the Senate.
During an interview on <em>Fox News Sunday</em>, host Martha MacCallum asked Scott if he had plans to run for president in 2024.

"Here's what I believe," Scott replied. "I believe that the American people would really appreciate politicians not being lifetime public servants. God bless the wonderful option that I've been given and blessing to serve the people of South Carolina."

"But I had a job before I went into the Senate and I want a job when I leave the Senate," he added. "So I believe in term limits for all elected officials. And that's one of the reasons I've committed myself to making this my last term in the Senate."

Scott concluded: "And I'm excited to serve the great people of South Carolina any way they will allow me."

