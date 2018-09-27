Fox News Panel Deems Dr. Blasey Ford's Testimony 'Extremely Credible'

The first round of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee failed to impress Fox News. At the first break, the panel pronounced Dr. Ford credible.

"Extremely emotional, extremely raw, and extremely credible," Chris Wallace said with regard to her testimony.

"Nobody could listen to her deliver those words and talk about the assault and the impact it has had on her life and not have your heart go out to her," he continued.

After observing that there was no question she had been traumatized, Wallace pronounced the format to be a "disaster for Republicans," observing that by handing over questioning to a prosecutor they had taken away their ability to question her in a more effective way.

I'm not sure what is more effective. Dr. Blasey Ford is credible, sincere, and doing her civic duty. For that she's been rewarded with this circus instead of respected for her courage.

Wallace is right. It's a disaster for Republicans.