Rand Paul's Bizarre Plan To Expand Classrooms From 30 To '10 Million Kids At A Time'

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed a plan to have teachers instruct "10 million kids at a time" while supporting President Donald Trump's effort to dismantle the Department of Education.

During a Sunday interview on Face the Nation, host Margaret Brennan noted that Kentucky "gets the fourth most federal education funding per student of any state in this country."

"How are schools going to get that money if the president closes the education department?" she asked Paul.

"I think the bigger question, if we're sending all this money to Kentucky and all the other states, why are our scores abysmal?" Paul responded.

"Isn't that up to the state?" Brennan pressed.

"It has always been a position, a very mainstream Republican position, to have control of the schools by the states, send the money back to the states, or better yet, never take it from the states," Paul opined.

"Do you have a guarantee that the federal government, federal taxpayers will still provide $2 billion in education funding?" the CBS host wondered.

"I'd rather is a guarantee that my kids can read and write and do math," Paul opined. "I think there are innovations we can do where there's more learning via some of the best teachers, and we pay them more."

"I would like to have an NBA or NFL of teachers, the most extraordinary teachers, teach the entire country, if not the entire world," he continued. "What we need to do is have the best teachers and pay them more, but they wouldn't teach 30 kids."

"They might teach 10 million kids at a time because it would be presented through the internet with local teachers reinforcing the lessons."