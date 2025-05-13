Racist Trump Claims Afrikaners Victims Of 'White Genocide'

Donald Trump told the press the reason he's expediting White South Afrikaners as refugees into the U.S. is because there is "white genocide" going on against them, which is a white supremacist lie perpetuated by American neo-Nazis.

"Why are you creating an expediting path into the country for Afrikaners but not others?" a reporter asked.

"Because they're being killed and we don't want to see people be killed," Trump replied. "But it's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about."

The press isn't writing about a genocide against whites in South Africa because it isn't happening.

TRUMP: But it's a terrible thing that's taking place. And farmers are being killed. They happen to be white. But whether they're white or black makes no difference to me.



This is a lie. He doesn't give a damn about Black people. He doesn't care about apartheid. He just cares that white people are owning the consequences of their awful racist ways.

But white farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa. And the newspapers and the media, television media, doesn't even talk about it.

These lies are egregious. The idea that Trump would shut the doors to everyone but white Afrikaners is so blatantly racist that the Episcopal Church is terminating their contract with the government to help resettle refugees.

In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago the government “informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees.” The request, Rowe said, crossed a moral line for the Episcopal Church, which is part of the global Anglican Communion that boasts among its leaders the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a celebrated and vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa.

There is no "white genocide" in South Africa. Not today, not yesterday and not tomorrow. It's a fever dream of neo-Nazis.

Seth Cotlar has the receipts on the whole bogus "white genocide" claim.

I went looking through my archive to references (ca. 1970-2000) in the US press to "white genocide" in Africa. With only one exception, every single one I could find appeared in neo-Nazi publications, like this one from December 1975. CB Baker was a protege of GL Rockwell and Willis Carto. — Seth Cotlar (@sethcotlar.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T20:32:44.631Z

This one is from the American Nazi Party's newsletter, White Power, in June 1973. — Seth Cotlar (@sethcotlar.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T20:34:29.321Z

One of the few times the phrases "South Africa" and "white genocide" appeared together in American newspapers between 1970 and 2000 was in the fall of 1990 when Bill Buckley wrote this op-ed. It's pretty prolix, as usual for him, so hard to summarize his argument briefly. — Seth Cotlar (@sethcotlar.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T20:44:33.826Z

These screenshots are from a super-racist and antisemitic 1980s document entitled "Land of ZOG" that was sent to Walter Huss, the former chair of the Oregon GOP. Huss dutifully filed this document away in his folder labeled "Jews." — Seth Cotlar (@sethcotlar.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T20:57:05.559Z

In 1987 Walter Huss, former chair of the OR GOP, wrote a screamingly racist letter to State Rep. Margaret Carter in which he attacked her for supporting divestment in South Africa. He referred to it as "genocide." That language was plagiarized from the guy described in the screenshot on the right. — Seth Cotlar (@sethcotlar.bsky.social) 2025-05-12T21:05:59.462Z

Here is Christopher Landau, former clerk to Clarence Thomas, summing it all up.

Q: There are many people who fit the criteria of fleeing persecution. Afghans for example. But they're being denied refugee status. So why such an exception for the Afrikaners? TRUMP ADMIN OFFICIAL: One of the criteria is making sure they can be assimilated easily into our country — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-12T18:31:02.068Z

Sure. The term "assimilated easily" is a thinly disguised euphemism for "white people."

Trump's showing his racist white supremacist ass when he says whites claim discrimination against their skin color. All it takes is a Tucker Carlson type kook to claim white genocide and Trump springs into action.

Meanwhile people everywhere - Black and brown people - facing real brutalization are left in the cold.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article