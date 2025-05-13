Racist Trump Claims Afrikaners Victims Of 'White Genocide'

Donald Trump told the press the reason he's expediting White South Afrikaners as refugees into the U.S. is because there is "white genocide" going on against them, which is a white supremacist lie perpetuated by American neo-Nazis.
"Why are you creating an expediting path into the country for Afrikaners but not others?" a reporter asked.
"Because they're being killed and we don't want to see people be killed," Trump replied. "But it's a genocide that's taking place that you people don't want to write about."
The press isn't writing about a genocide against whites in South Africa because it isn't happening.
TRUMP: But it's a terrible thing that's taking place.
And farmers are being killed.
They happen to be white.
But whether they're white or black makes no difference to me.
This is a lie. He doesn't give a damn about Black people. He doesn't care about apartheid. He just cares that white people are owning the consequences of their awful racist ways.
But white farmers are being brutally killed and their land is being confiscated in South Africa.
And the newspapers and the media, television media, doesn't even talk about it.
These lies are egregious. The idea that Trump would shut the doors to everyone but white Afrikaners is so blatantly racist that the Episcopal Church is terminating their contract with the government to help resettle refugees.
In a letter sent to members of the church, the Most Rev. Sean W. Rowe — the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church — said that two weeks ago the government “informed Episcopal Migration Ministries that under the terms of our federal grant, we are expected to resettle white Afrikaners from South Africa whom the U.S. government has classified as refugees.”
The request, Rowe said, crossed a moral line for the Episcopal Church, which is part of the global Anglican Communion that boasts among its leaders the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a celebrated and vocal opponent of apartheid in South Africa.
There is no "white genocide" in South Africa. Not today, not yesterday and not tomorrow. It's a fever dream of neo-Nazis.
Seth Cotlar has the receipts on the whole bogus "white genocide" claim.
Here is Christopher Landau, former clerk to Clarence Thomas, summing it all up.
Sure. The term "assimilated easily" is a thinly disguised euphemism for "white people."
Trump's showing his racist white supremacist ass when he says whites claim discrimination against their skin color. All it takes is a Tucker Carlson type kook to claim white genocide and Trump springs into action.
Meanwhile people everywhere - Black and brown people - facing real brutalization are left in the cold.
Karoli Kuns contributed to this article