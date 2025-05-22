Trump Berates South African President With NeoNazi Claims Of 'White Genocide'

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to endure Trump's continued attacks on his country and claims South Africa is committing genocide against White farmers to support Trump's racist actions.

The South African government denies these charges and there is no actual proof of any genocide on whites, but Trump is using these claims to defend his granting refugee status to white African farmers. 'White genocide' is something American neonazis dreamed up. Stephen Miller probably planted the idea in his head.

How embarrassing for the US to see Trump play video of speeches from extremist Africans to claim they have killing fields and buried bodies everywhere in South Africa. If speeches were proof, we could arrest many right wing lawmakers for their outrageous rhetoric against minorities and the Democratic party.

When Trump was asked a question, the South African president took the mic.

Q: Mr. President, what will it take for you to be convinced that there's no white genocide in South Africa? RAMAPHOSA: Well, I can answer that for the President. TRUMP: I'd rather have him answer. RAMAPHOSA: I'd rather answer. It will take President Trump listening to the voices of South Africans, some of whom are his good friends, like those who are here. When we have talks between us at a quiet table, it will take President Trump to listen to them. I'm not going to be repeating what I've been saying. I would say, if there was Africana farmer genocide, I can bet you these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture. He would not be with me. So it will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, to their perspective. That is the answer to your question.

Trump and his team came prepared with right wing propaganda to try and humiliate President Cyril Ramaphosa, but he was not deterred.

TRUMP: But, Mr. President, I must say that we have— President Trump! No, no, wait. We have thousands of stories talking about it. We have documentaries. We have news stories. Is Natalie here? Somebody here to turn that? I could show you a couple of things. I just—I have to—it has to be responded to. Yeah, sure. Let me see the articles, please, if you would.

Trump played his video montage for a very long time and then read about articles South African farmers complaining of being murdered.

The Trump administration is horrible. Trump will do and say anything to try and humiliate our allies in service of his racism. I give mad props to President Cyril Ramaphosa for sitting there so long and being forced to endure Trump's insanity.

He did with grace and calm.

RAMAPHOSA: I am sorry I don't have a plane to give you TRUMP: I wish you did. I'd take it. If your country offered the US Air Force a plane, I would take it RAMAPHOSA: Okay — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-05-21T17:01:11.453Z