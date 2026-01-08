Wrong Way Comer Defends Trump's Illegal Demand

Rep. James Comer, the buffoon from Kentucky who never proved anything against President Biden in his crusade to smear him, defended Trump's illegal act of refusing to send much needed aid to blue states unless he receives sensitive data on all recipients.

Trump is withholding funds in order to get data to send to ICE. Letitia James and many other AG's sued and won, "Attorney General James and the coalition sued the administration in July, arguing that this highly sensitive data, which includes home addresses, Social Security numbers, recent locations, immigration statuses, and more, would likely be shared across federal agencies and used for immigration enforcement, in violation of the law."

With the help of a compliant Fox News host, Comer lied to cover up Trump's criminality.

HOST: The Trump administration is reportedly freezing all money for all states from the Child Care and Development Fund until these states provide more verification about these kinds of programs in the wake of all of this fraud, alleged fraud. Governor Walz said this: This is Trump's long game. We've spent years cracking down on fraudsters.

t's a serious issue, but this has been his plan all along. He's been politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans. What is your response to that? COMER: Tim Walz needs to crawl in a hole and hire a bunch of good lawyers and let them answer questions. He doesn't have any moral authority to talk about anything with respect to these government grants.



President Trump's doing the right thing, and it's not just these type of grants. You have other pots of federal money that are going into these blue states. Mark Rollins is leading an effort with some of this SNAP funding, which is also in question in Minnesota. There's also evidence that they've been abusing those federal funds. You're going to see the Trump administration continue to freeze funds until Democrat governors do like what the Republican governors are doing. They're complying with the federal government, with the Trump administration's request for information. Trump wants to make sure, as do the Republicans in Congress, that this money's going where it's supposed to go. We support government assistance programs to the people who are supposed to get it, not illegals and not fraudsters. The Republican governors are complying with these requests for information, but Democrat governors like my own in Kentucky, Beshear, they're not complying with these requests. So the president doing the right thing, freezing funding so that we can get a handle on this and figure out where all this fraud is going, who initiated it, and hopefully hold some people accountable.

The only person that needs to crawl under a rock is Gomer Comer.

Notice this jackass says Blue states are refusing "a request" and not the law.

It's against the law for states to provide the federal government with this information. AG's are making the case that the Trump demand "violates the 10th Amendment that protects states’ rights as well as various privacy laws."

It's another criminal action taken by the narcissistic ingrate trying to force his will against US law.

Outside of his vapid investigations into nothing, Gomer Comer turned his attention to the nonsense of the autopen.

Comer is such a clown that he claimed Ghislaine Maxwell cleared Trump.