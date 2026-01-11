Tarlov: 'Spare Me About The Rhetoric'

Fox's Jessica Tarlov hit her counterparts on The Five on their ridiculous whining about the rhetoric coming from the left after the shooting of Renee Good by Trump's ICE thugs in Minneapolis.

Tarlov was also one of the few on her network to take apart the narrative that Ross, who shot Good, was in fear for his life.

SMITH: In the wake of this, Jessica, we're learning that there are efforts to train people to resist ICE, to fight ICE. The rhetoric doesn't seem to be toning down by those who are calling for the death of the DHS secretary, Kristi Noem, to those who say what, who don't seem to be ramping down this heated rhetoric that is leading to confrontations with ICE agents lawfully carrying out their duties.

TARLOV: You're talking about the heated rhetoric on the left. It's the administration that called this woman a domestic terrorist before they even knew what had happened, before we didn't have the last 15 new angles on this at all, who said she's just a brainwashed liberal domestic terrorist.

And by the way, remember they use the same language in Chicago, when the woman who was arrested, was allegedly a domestic terrorist, who also allegedly drove her car into an ICE officer, then was released from prison, because that's not what happened.

I do not know how anyone could be watching that video, sound up, and say that the quote unquote left wing narrative was destroyed by this.

So officer Ross who's holding the camera -- it's not a body camera -- he's recording it on his phone. So I don't know if he's making more footage for Kristi Noem to put in one of her new videos...

GUTFELD: Despite all the evidence around the car?

TARLOV: You know that the administration...

GUTFELD: That's what they do.

TARLOV: Okay great. So he is...

GUTFELD: I didn't know you were an expert in this, so keep going.

TARLOV: Well, I know how to read. So I've read about it...

GUTFELD: [laughs]

Ha ha ha. I know how to read guys and Greg knows that I know how.

So he is circling the car. We weren't paying attention to it, I guess, but when he gets to her window, she says, he has an exchange with her, and she says, "I'm not mad at you, bro."

Then she hears two conflating instructions. She hears "get out of the car" and also "get out of here."

Now there is a point where officer Ross is standing right in front of her car, not to the side with when she actually took off, but right in front of her. And if you would think that this woman who is a deranged woman in crisis, as Jesse said yesterday, desperate to kill ICE officers, she probably would have accelerated when she was looking him dead in the eye.

But no, she reverses. Her wheel turns and everyone has seen that angle that her wheel is facing to the right with officer Ross to the left. When he shoots, and you can see that in the angle that the bullet comes in as well.

So you have the first shot, and let's say you even wanted to say the first shot was justified. I don't think that it was. That woman should not be dead for sure.

Then that he comes around and he shoots her twice more, you're supposed to evaluate what you're doing after each shot. And then, officer Ross, as he is walking away, calls her an effing BITCH.

WATTERS: Because she hit him with the car.

TARLOV: Excuse me, Jesse. He killed that woman. He knows that he shot her 3 times directly into her body and then he curses her life like that. I know we can't say those words on TV so I'm having trouble working around it.

So spare me about the rhetoric, and also consider that JD Vance said yesterday the officer is protected by absolute immunity. That is not true. Officers are not allowed to do whatever they want.According to the Supreme Court, Donald Trump can do whatever he wants as president, but an officer is not.

