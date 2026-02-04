ICE Draws Guns At Peaceful Protesters In Minneapolis

The AP agrees with me. It reported, “Immigration officers with guns drawn arrested some activists who were trailing their vehicles on Tuesday in Minneapolis, a sign that tensions have not eased since the departure last week of a high-profile commander.”

That seems to be a reference to the incident below. In the video, an ICE agent justifies the drawn guns by saying that one of the observers had previously made a hand gesture of drawing a gun and pointing it at ICE. That's right, a hand gesture.

happening this morning in Minneapolis -- ICE agents drawing guns on observers. I reiterate again that it is only a matter of time before DHS kills more innocent people in Minnesota. Congress needs to shut this shit down right now. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-03T16:19:02.271Z

In an apparently separate incident, AP posted video (above) of ICE agents shoving to the ground and pointing guns at the heads of bystanders recording them. The agents also appeared to have guns drawn as they chased fleeing observers. Tear gas and/or flashbangs were also lobbed at the protesters.

At no point in either incident did any ICE agent appear to be in any danger when guns were drawn.

Aaron Rupar is right: It is only a matter of time before more innocent people are killed by DHS. Congress needs to shut down this s**t right now.