ICE Draws Guns At Peaceful Protesters In Minneapolis

It doesn’t look like much has changed after the ouster of Commander Greg Bovino.
By NewsHound EllenFebruary 4, 2026

The AP agrees with me. It reported, “Immigration officers with guns drawn arrested some activists who were trailing their vehicles on Tuesday in Minneapolis, a sign that tensions have not eased since the departure last week of a high-profile commander.”

That seems to be a reference to the incident below. In the video, an ICE agent justifies the drawn guns by saying that one of the observers had previously made a hand gesture of drawing a gun and pointing it at ICE. That's right, a hand gesture.

happening this morning in Minneapolis -- ICE agents drawing guns on observers. I reiterate again that it is only a matter of time before DHS kills more innocent people in Minnesota. Congress needs to shut this shit down right now.

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-03T16:19:02.271Z

In an apparently separate incident, AP posted video (above) of ICE agents shoving to the ground and pointing guns at the heads of bystanders recording them. The agents also appeared to have guns drawn as they chased fleeing observers. Tear gas and/or flashbangs were also lobbed at the protesters.

At no point in either incident did any ICE agent appear to be in any danger when guns were drawn.

Aaron Rupar is right: It is only a matter of time before more innocent people are killed by DHS. Congress needs to shut down this s**t right now.

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
