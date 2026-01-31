Thousands Flood The Streets Of Minneapolis To Protest ICE

Huge crowds braved the freezing cold again this Friday in Minneapolis to demonstrate during one of the nationwide ICE OUT protests that were held across the country:

Thousands of protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis on Friday afternoon to demand an end to ICE in Minnesota. It was one of several demonstrations that took place throughout the U.S.

Organizers had called for a nationwide strike — urging Americans to stay home from work, school and abstain from shopping on Friday — in protest against Operation Metro Surge and Immigration and Customs Enforcement action across the United States.

The demonstration in Minneapolis targeted Government Plaza, between the City Hall building and the Hennepin County Government Center, as well as Washington Avenue and nearby park The Commons, by U.S. Bank Stadium.