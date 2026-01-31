Thousands Flood The Streets Of Minneapolis To Protest ICE

Huge crowds braved the freezing cold again this Friday in Minneapolis to demonstrate during one of the nationwide ICE OUT protests that were held across the country:
Thousands of protesters marched through downtown Minneapolis on Friday afternoon to demand an end to ICE in Minnesota. It was one of several demonstrations that took place throughout the U.S.
Organizers had called for a nationwide strike — urging Americans to stay home from work, school and abstain from shopping on Friday — in protest against Operation Metro Surge and Immigration and Customs Enforcement action across the United States.
The demonstration in Minneapolis targeted Government Plaza, between the City Hall building and the Hennepin County Government Center, as well as Washington Avenue and nearby park The Commons, by U.S. Bank Stadium.
I haven't seen any numbers yet on the crowd size, but they were impressive:
Some proper photos from today's (1/30/26) #ICEOUT! march in Minneapolis.
— fluxt [née fluxed] (@fluxt.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 9:54 PM
— fluxt [née fluxed] (@fluxt.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 9:54 PM
— fluxt [née fluxed] (@fluxt.bsky.social) January 30, 2026 at 9:54 PM
BREAKING: Providence, RI just joined Minneapolis with a MASSIVE downtown protest against ICE.
H/t: Comheregeorge_ pic.twitter.com/CovdWPE4r8
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 31, 2026
Holy shit! This is Friday, January 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 🙌🙏🫶💪👏✊️👇 pic.twitter.com/q7QRYbWycE
— Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 31, 2026
CNN in Minneapolis: We are seeing thousands and thousands of people, we've been standing on the corner here for the past ten minutes. This crowd has not let up. It's just continuous.
I've covered many protests, especially in New York City. And I have to tell you, I've not seen a… pic.twitter.com/rNXZfvd1cI
— Acyn (@Acyn) January 30, 2026