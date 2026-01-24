ICE OUT! General Strike Draws Thousands To Minneapolis March

MSNow sent Alex Tabet out to cover the general strike in Minneapolis -- being careful, of course, never to use the term "general strike.' They're just people who happened to decide to take a pleasant stroll in sub-zero weather -- and thousands of people coincidentally had the same urge.

"I want you to hear from one of those protesters, Wayne Ellis, about why he was out here today," Tabet said.

"I know a lot of people in jeopardy are being found and deported as well, and it's close to me," Ellis said.

"And and even if it wasn't, this is unconscionable. And to see this little little boy having to face this, I don't care what the family is about, he does not deserve that, nor that family."

That picture of five-year-old Liam Ramos has touched a lot of hearts -- and has become a major PR problem for ICE. This morning, they did a live press conference in which they not only denied using Liam Ramos as bait to draw his father out of the house... well, just listen to Greg Bovino.