Minneapolis Shuts Down Today For 'ICE OUT' General Strike

Let's all pay tribute to the amazing people of Minnesota for their remarkable on-the-ground organizing to protect their neighbors and feed people who can't safely leave the house. I am in awe of their attitude and fortitude. If you can afford it, donate to one of the many groups.

And to organize a general strike on top of all that? Wow. Via the New York Times:

No work, no shopping, no dining out. Hundreds of businesses across Minnesota were expected to close and many people vowed to pause everyday activities on Friday as part of a general strike against the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. As tensions mount and a sense of fear of detention by immigration agents permeates the state, vendors, labor unions and residents said they would participate in an economic blackout and gather at prayers and protests on what organizers called a “Day of Truth and Freedom.” Word of Friday’s strike and protests spread “like a wildfire,” said Jake Anderson, an executive board member with the St. Paul Federation of Educators, a labor union representing teachers and educational support professionals. Hundreds of businesses, mostly in Minneapolis and St. Paul, said they would close, while others have vowed to pause any economic activity, stay home from work or school, or fast to show support.

Liam Ramos, a preschooler ICE detained the five-year-old Minnesota boy as he returned home from school and transported him to a detention center in Texas. — Alt National Park Service (@altnps.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T04:56:08.251Z

Map here of 215 solidarity actions with the Minneapolis General Strike paydayreport.com/donate-to-tr... — Mike Elk (@mikeelk.bsky.social) 2026-01-23T04:18:52.810Z

Reddit’s list of 600+ businesses that are participating in the general strike — Wes Burdine (@wesburdine.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T21:14:02.311Z

every single successful general strike in US history has had union backing through the local AFL-CIO this is the first time it’s been called for since the 1940s — C.M. Lewis (@thehousered.bsky.social) 2026-01-16T21:24:14.403Z

2 more and we have FIVE HUNDRED businesses shut down for the Minnesota General Strike.

bringmethenews.com/minnesota-li... — Wes Burdine (@wesburdine.bsky.social) 2026-01-22T18:17:26.177Z