'Clutching Pearls': Noem Doubles Down On Her 'Right People' Comment

Oh, how absolutely unsurprising – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is utterly baffled that anyone could take issue with her totally innocent musings about making sure "the right people" are voting for "the right leaders." She's graciously dismissed all the fuss as just good old common sense, because clearly that's all it was. Excuse me, I need to get a bucket so I can throw up.

When CNN's Jake Tapper dared to bring up her remarks to border czar Tom Homan on "State of the Union," Noem took to Xitter to express her deep sympathy for critics who must be so tired from their exhausting hobby of "manufacturing outrage" over her perfectly reasonable, not-at-all-concerning statements about who should get to participate in democracy.

"It must be exhausting to regularly manufacture outrage even over the most commonsense statements," she wrote. "Yes, we must build election infrastructure that makes it easy and secure for eligible American citizens to vote—while preventing non-citizens, including illegal aliens, from casting ballots. The choice of who to vote for is obviously up to the voters themselves."

"So here's the real question for @jaketapper, @jonkar, and anyone else clutching pearls over this: Do you actually support allowing people who are in this country illegally to vote in our elections?" she added.

We have questions, too! Just in case anyone was wondering, it turns out that non-citizens voting in federal or state elections is, shockingly, illegal in the United States. Who knew! And despite the breathless claims that "millions" of unauthorized immigrants, green-card holders, and people on temporary visas are supposedly flooding the polls, there's this itsy bitsy problem: absolutely no evidence that any of this is actually happening in significant numbers. But hey, why let pesky facts get in the way of a good panic?

As Ellen noted, Noem let slip the real purpose of the Republicans’ so-called SAVE America Act. They're trying to rig the midterm elections because they know they've fucked up in every single aspect of governing.

Noem is appallingly bad at her job and serves only the president, without regard for this country's well-being. And she knows "illegals" don't vote, so who is manufacturing outrage? You, Kristi. Doesn't she have her hobby of cutting off butterflies' wings to keep her busy, or has she moved on to something even more sadistic?

