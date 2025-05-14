Noem Jeered As Student She Tried To Deport Earns Her Doctorate

Indian student Priya Saxena was cheered when she received her degrees on Saturday in Rapid City. Meanwhile, on the other side of the state at Dakota State, Kristi Noem was met with jeers from hundreds of protesters, people upset with the polarization of her honorary degree and her tactics as head of Homeland Security. Saxena was cheered as “Dr. Priya Saxena,” while Noem was heckled over her deportation record.

There's a lesson in there somewhere.

Source: South Dakota Searchlight

An international student in western South Dakota overcame Kristi Noem’s attempt to stop her from graduating Saturday, while hundreds of people protested on the other side of the state where Noem received an honorary degree and delivered a commencement speech. The international student is Priya Saxena, from India. She received two degrees from South Dakota Mines in Rapid City: a doctorate in chemical and biological engineering and a master’s degree in chemical engineering. Noem’s U.S. Department of Homeland Security — which she has led since resigning as South Dakota governor in January — has been trying to deport Saxena since last month, asserting that Saxena’s permission to stay in the country should be revoked because she was convicted four years ago of failing to move over for flashing yellow lights, a misdemeanor. The action is part of a broader immigration crackdown by the Trump administration. Saxena’s student visa is not scheduled to expire until 2027, and if allowed to stay in the country, she could apply for an extension to work in fields related to her degrees. Saxena and her attorney, Jim Leach, of Rapid City, sued and won a temporary restraining order that assured Saxena’s graduation and will halt the government’s action against her until at least next week, when she has a hearing on her request for a court order to stop her deportation while the lawsuit proceeds. Saxena and her attorney have said in court filings that she has not committed a deportable offense, and have called the government’s actions “lawless.”

Note: there are some factual errors from this Tiktok, as they weren't at the same ceremony, but at different ceremonies on the same day.