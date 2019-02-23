South Dakota's GOP Governor Laments Economic Wreck Trump's Tariffs Have Caused

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem lamented that the Trump trade wars have "devastated" her state and put the entire state economy in danger of collapse if he doesn't get the trade talks with China wrapped up soon.

Noem, a Republican, was interviewed at the POLITICO State Solutions conference where she was quite blunt:

“South Dakota has been devastated by the trade wars that are going on,” Noem said at POLITICO’s State Solutions Conference, noting that agriculture is “by far” the largest industry in the state. The Republican governor warned that the trade woes of farmers can trickle down to the rest of the state, impacting “every main street business, everybody that has another entity out there that relies on a successful ag industry.”

I don't want to be too much of a crank here, but he did promise he would do this. When they elected the old goat president, John Birch Society founder Robert Welch did a jig in hell. They've finally got their guy in the White House -- corrupt, greedy, and stupid. This is what happens when you support a party that built itself for Donald Trump.

