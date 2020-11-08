Delusional Gov. Kristi Noem Prefers Attacking Election To Discussing SD's Exploding COVID Rate

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem joined George Stephanopoulos on Sunday morning. As soon as questions went to COVID and her horrific handling of the pandemic, she swiveled directly to baseless right wing conspiracy theories about massive voter fraud that does not exist at all.

Sad.

She ranted about certain states not finishing their count, which is true, but she failed to explain how that would change the overall Electoral College count.

When asked to justify her assertion about widespread fraud, she continued to talk about affidavit signed by random citizens. Again, this would not have changed the overall count. She also talked about dead people voting. This, too, is disproven.

Just a reminder that South Dakota has the highest positivity rate in the entire country - at a SHOCKING 51%! Ironically, Noem tries to drag New York for having a worse rate — they are at 2% positivity rate, one of the lowest in the entire country. It sounds like Noem should be calling Governor Cuomo up for some advice because she clearly has no idea what she is doing.

Noem is a failure — at handling COVID, at politics and at life.