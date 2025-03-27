Shock: Trump Didn't Know Four US Solders Were Missing In Lithuania

During a quick White House press hit, Trump was asked if he knew about four missing soldiers in Lithuania.

General Mark Rutte initially intimated the solders were dead, but backtracked and reported there's an on-going search after s Hercules armored vehicle with four soldiers was found submerged in a body of water.

REPORTER: Have you been briefed about the soldiers in Lithuania who are missing? TRUMP: No, I haven't.

Trump immediately took the next question. He is only focused on his grievance politics and making as many media appearances as possible, but is clueless when it comes to four dead American soldiers.

This is Trump's Benghazi.

Can you imagine the outrage Republicans would have caused if President Biden had no idea four US soldiers were missing?

At the time of this tweet, it was reported the soldiers were killed.

If a random building in Colorado hangs a picture of him that he doesn’t like, he knows immediately and spends the day tweeting about it. But four dead Americans and he’s got no fucking clue. https://t.co/A6h62AGvMm — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 26, 2025

