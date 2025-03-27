Shock: Trump Didn't Know Four US Solders Were Missing In Lithuania

Trump knows about some painting in Colorado he didn't like but not our service members reported missing.
By John AmatoMarch 27, 2025

During a quick White House press hit, Trump was asked if he knew about four missing soldiers in Lithuania.

General Mark Rutte initially intimated the solders were dead, but backtracked and reported there's an on-going search after s Hercules armored vehicle with four soldiers was found submerged in a body of water.

REPORTER: Have you been briefed about the soldiers in Lithuania who are missing?

TRUMP: No, I haven't.

Trump immediately took the next question. He is only focused on his grievance politics and making as many media appearances as possible, but is clueless when it comes to four dead American soldiers.

This is Trump's Benghazi.

Can you imagine the outrage Republicans would have caused if President Biden had no idea four US soldiers were missing?

At the time of this tweet, it was reported the soldiers were killed.

Benghazi. Benghazi. Benghazi. Benghazi.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon