Pardoned MAGA Sheriff Jenkins: I Was Convicted Because Of Hunter Biden Laptop

The corruption of the Trump administration is endless.

Conover previously wrote this, "fFormer Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpeper County, Virginia, took the bribes in exchange for appointing numerous Northern Virginia businessmen as auxiliary deputy sheriffs within his department.

A jury of his peers found him guilty, and he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison after he was convicted of conspiracy, honest services fraud, and bribery last December. Jenkins, a Trump supporter, is a real piece of work. He also pressured local officials to approve a petition filed in Culpeper County Circuit Court by a convicted felon to restore his right to possess a firearm.

As soon as he was given a pass by Demented Donald, he went on the sedition podcast hosted by Steve Bannon. It's a four minute clip, but I won't post the entire transcript. This was enough.

JENKINS: We were on a call one day in late 2022, and it was proposed to go after Hunter Biden's laptop. An individual had the hard drive, wanted us to fly to a secret location view it, and obtain charges for the child porn and other things on it. Be willing the group of us to go forward with it. And there was a former US Attorney and a State AG that we're gonna follow through on Biden and others. That call anyone with a brain cell knows if you are If you are the lowliest agent in the FBI you hear that. Going after the president or his son you are obligated to send that up the chain. So there's not a prayer in hell that the AG didn't hear that directly and that the gloves didn't come off because suddenly within a matter of weeks all hell broke loose for myself.

It's more of a crime to spit at someone than it is to be involved in a huge bribery case led by an anti-vax denier.

Priorities.