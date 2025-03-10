Trump Dishes Word Salad: He's Tough On Russia Because Of Hunter Biden's Laptop

Donald Trump issued a word salad answer after Maria Bartiromo asked if he's been tough on Russia.

The Ignoramus-in-chief claimed he's been tougher on Russia than anybody. He gave no information on how he's been tough. Let's ask Ukrainian people if that's true. They view him as Putin's puppet.

Instead of telling us how is been tough on Russia, Demented Donald launched into his usual grievances against his political rivals.

BARTIROMO: Have you been as tough on Russia as you've been on Hamas? I mean, what do you want to say to critics? TRUMP: Well, I've been much tougher because I haven't done to Hamas. That's been Israel that has to do to Hamas, but Israel does tell me what's going on. I think I've been very tough to Russia, tougher than anybody's ever been to Russia, if you think about it. First of all, we had the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, which was a very bad thing, could have led to a war, and that was started by Schiff and all these lowlifes. BARTIROMO: I know. TRUMP: They're total lowlifes. And it was a fake deal, the 51 intelligence agencies. It was, I took all their passes away, they can't participate anymore. These guys know it came from Hunter Biden's laptop from hell, which came from his bathroom and or his bedroom, okay? Not a pretty sight.

How could Trump's campaign colluding with Russia led to war? That's a familiar MAGA claim. Not being nice to Russia can lead to WWIII.

There was no Russia hoax. If you read the Mueller Report you'll find the Trump campaign clearly colluded with Russia agents during the 2016 election.

WTF does Hunter Biden's laptop have to do with how Trump deals with Russia? If anything that laptop was Rudy Giuliani's invented kompromat.

Trump's brain only has room for his grievances and his plans for retribution.

Trump has been negotiating in the press for Russia and trying to force Ukraine to surrender even before he took office.

That's called being a Russian asset.