NO Kristi, Act Of 'Domestic Terrorism' Came From Ice Agents

After the horrible shooting of Renee Nicole Good in her car by ICE agents in Southern Minneapolis, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem immediately came out with a statement claiming Good was a "domestic terrorist", which is absolutely refuted by the video evidence.

The rest of Noem's statement was just as preposterous because her description of the event is not backed up by video evidence.

CNN's Jake Tapper, who is no conspiracy theorist tore into Noem, "Obviously, we do not know what the pending investigations will reveal about this shooting, but to anyone with eyes, it's clear Secretary Noem's description is abjectly false," Tapper said.

NOEM: You asked about a shooting that we just had in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It was an act of domestic terrorism. What happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him, and my understanding is that she was hit and is deceased. We're continuing to gather more information, but this goes to show the assaults that our ICE officers and our law enforcement are under every single day. These vehicle rammings are domestic acts of terrorism. We're working with the Department of Justice to prosecute them as such. We will continue to protect our ICE officers and in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies as well.

Gone are the days when high ranking officials would take some time, gather information, view the video footage, interview officers involved so they can give the public an informed and clear picture of what happened.

Instead, Noem, then Trump, spewed wild, unsubstantiated hyperbolic nonsense to the media which caused the situation to escalate.

ICE has become Trump's SS and terrorizes nonviolent protestors in every city they inhabit.

Trump has labeled any dissent against their actions as domestic terrorism to defend their criminality.

Terrorism is planes flying into the World Trade Center. Terrorism is blowing up a federal building in Oklahoma City, killing 19 children and almost 170 people.

Terrorism is not a woman trying to drive away in a car and she get shot in the face. Doesn't matter if she was blocking their way or not.

Even if Good had clipped an ICE agent, at that speed he would have gotten bumped.

That's not a death sentence.

Trump is blowing up people in boats in international waters and now having his henchmen kill US Citizens on US soil.