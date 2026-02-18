We're One Step Closer To Donald J. Trump International Airport

Yambo can't wait to fly into “Donald J. Trump International Airport” en route to his home in Palm Beach. And boy, Americans are surely looking forward to it.

As usual, there's grift attached to it.

The GOP-dominated Florida House voted yesterday to rename Palm Beach International Airport, a day after Trump’s company filed trademark applications for “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” A corresponding measure moved to the Senate floor after clearing a committee on Tuesday.

During a bitter debate between MAGAts and Dems on the House floor, GOP state Rep. John Snyder orated that Trump has transformed Palm Beach into “one of the most desirable and important locations in the world” and called Mar-a-Lago the “winter White House” and “a symbol of the power of the United States,” Florida Phoenix reported.

I don't know if that's true. I know someone from West Palm who just got the hell out of there because of the constant road closures from Trump visits. Also, tired of MAGAts who parade around with guns even in the local Publix, now that open carry is permitted! But you go, Rep. Snyder.

Once signed into law (and let's face it, what are the odds that Puddin' Fingers DeSantis will veto it?), the name change would cost an estimated $5.5 million to remake signs, uniforms, promotional products, equipment, and more, according to Palm Beach County’s department of airports.

Dems noted that Trump’s holding company, DTTM Operations LLC, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for “intent to use” the names “President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” “Donald J. Trump International Airport,” and “DJT,” which may be the airport code Trump hopes “PBI” will change to.

“It feels like the grift is happening,” Driskell said.