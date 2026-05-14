Nothing Says 'Happy 250th Anniversary' Like 250 Pardons!

Oh, look. Trump's people are weighing a plan for him to issue 250 pardons as a way to mark the celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday this summer.

The plan is still in preliminary discussions but, if carried out, would expand Trump’s venal use of the pardon power. His apparent willingness to grant pardons (for ALLEGED CASH PAYMENTS) has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle and encouraged some high-profile candidates to openly campaign to have their convictions or alleged crimes wiped away with a signature. (And what a great way to get Ghislaine Maxwell off his back, once and for all.)

Some in the White House have raised concerns about doing too many more pardons, or any at all, before the midterm elections this fall, some of the people said. Trump could announce the 250 acts of mercy on June 14, which is both Flag Day and his birthday, or on the Fourth of July, some of the people said.

A decision has not been made. Trump is the ultimate decision maker on any clemency-related actions, an official added.

Trump has been determined to put his imprint on the national celebration, known as the semiquincentennial. In the MAGA areas near my house, those 250th Anniversary flags are all over the place.

Trump is weighing pardons for 250 criminals to celebrate America's 250th anniversary. — Home of the Brave (@ofthebraveusa.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T22:02:04.534Z

Trump is planning to issue 250 pardons to America's 250th anniversary. He has already pardoned at least 6 individuals who were later charged with pedophilia. — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2026-05-13T20:34:02.408749077Z