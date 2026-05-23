Trump’s Greenland Fever: Back And Weirder Than Ever

Gov. Jeff Landry tried to characterize his visit to Greenland as very positive, with much support from native Greenlanders, but in reality, he was castigated by locals and Greenland's leader.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Louisiana governor and his entourage were greeted with shouts, "Colonizers, go home-- We don’t want you here.”

According to the WSJ, Landry got a "chilly reception from many locals and Greenland’s leaders, who accused him of turning up uninvited in an attempt to circumvent official diplomatic channels."

Landry joined Fox News this morning and first praised Dear Leader, before lying about the visit. After fantasizing about Greenland's rich natural resources, Landry said, "The president is the only president in in in the last 30 or 40 years to actually care about Doing something and putting Greenland on the map."

Greenland is already on the map, idiot. They aren't media hounds desperate to be in the media on an hourly basis.

HURT: Do you get any sense that there are political leaders either in northern Europe or in NATO or in? Greenland who are maybe warming to the idea of what President Trump is talking about. LANDRY: I don't know. That's a great question, really and truly. I think that the most pressure that we felt from a cashback didn't come from Greenlanders, but basically came from the Danes, which is simply disturbing and disappointing.

It's not disturbing at all since Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Greenland has the right to choose full independence if they want to.

The truly disturbing and disappointing aspect of this farce is Trump's obsession with Greenland.

Denmark has no desire to turn Greenland over to Trump. The US already has military bases on the island anyway.

Landry then claims Greenlanders are too afraid to support Trump's mad plan because they will be fired with no recourse to get a new job.

LANDRY: I think it's time for them to get to the table and let's get a deal done I mean look, here's the problem in Greenland 50% of the people are on government jobs. And it's not like if you -- so if you speak out in favor of the USA publicly and you lose your job -- it's not like you can literally drive to the next town. These towns are separated by islands Greenland is like a it's one island Inside of a thousand or with a thousand other islands inside of it And that's the important thing to remember.

What a load of crap.

That's how Trump operates, not Denmark.

As inflation rises, raising the price of goods and services, while the Iran war skyrockets energy costs, Trump still has room for another insane idea in his addled brain to obsess on while refusing to address the affordability crisis he has caused.

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