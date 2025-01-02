'Go F*ck Yourself': Backlash Over LA GOP Governor's Post After NOLA Attack

Just after a U.S. army veteran from Texas intentionally drove a white pickup truck with an ISIS flag into a New Year’s crowd in the Bourbon Street area of New Orleans early New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring at least 35 others, the Republican Governor, Jeff Landry, posted a photo of himself with friends in front of a fancy pants restaurant in the area where a New York strip steak costs $64.00, and crab cakes cost $49.00.

We're glad you're eating well, you fucking Yahoo, after Americans were just murdered on the streets in New Orleans. This reminds me of Trump doing his little fisty dance while Americans were dying during the pandemic. The reaction to Landry's post did not go down well on the Bad App.

Landry tried to contain the backlash in a follow-up post, but he worsened things.

It’s important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists.



Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer… — Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025

The "radical Islamic terrorist" was a military vet from Texas. You are an absolute walnut, but do go off while you gorge yourself with steak and whatnot.

A truly disgusting, disgraceful human being.



People were gruesomely run down by a suspected terrorist flying down Bourbon Street in a truck. One of the worst events in the city's history. And you're on here talking about steak and a fucking college football game?



Zero class. https://t.co/1IQqIk6Vbx — Robo (@REDxROBO) January 2, 2025

My gods. Read the fucking room! https://t.co/iocyDSzL1a — Farnad Darnell, PhD (@DocDarnell) January 2, 2025

How tone deaf is this? Get your shit together Jeff https://t.co/gAckTmQDi5 — Roughneck Craftsman (@Roughestneck) January 2, 2025

You should be beat with hammers in all honesty https://t.co/JfQ8ma2mlz — Tulips for Zach 🇵🇸 (@tobennies) January 2, 2025

Bragging about a steak dinner with 15 people that cost more than many people in your state make in a year, after a dozen people are run down.



The blood hasn't even washed off the sidewalks of new Orleans.



What the literal FUCK is WRONG with you?#TonedeafLandry#LandryIdiot https://t.co/YmmHly81CX — SpankyAnnie (@SoSoSpankMe) January 2, 2025

Are you serious with this shit?! This is incredibly tone deaf. Go fuck yourself https://t.co/yHvsG4Xou5 — livernonions (@_livernonions) January 2, 2025

I was raised in New Orleans. My family still lives there. So, with every fiber of my being, fuck you, you entitled little bitch of a Governor, and I hope you choke on your steak.