'Go F*ck Yourself': Backlash Over LA GOP Governor's Post After NOLA Attack

Just after a U.S. army veteran from Texas intentionally drove a white pickup truck with an ISIS flag into a New Year’s crowd in the Bourbon Street area of New Orleans early New Year's Day, killing at least 15 people and injuring at least 35 others, the Republican Governor, Jeff Landry, posted a photo of himself with friends in front of a fancy pants restaurant in the area where a New York strip steak costs $64.00, and crab cakes cost $49.00.
We're glad you're eating well, you fucking Yahoo, after Americans were just murdered on the streets in New Orleans. This reminds me of Trump doing his little fisty dance while Americans were dying during the pandemic. The reaction to Landry's post did not go down well on the Bad App.
Landry tried to contain the backlash in a follow-up post, but he worsened things.
It’s important to understand that we have many visitors in the city of New Orleans right now. Safety is our top priority and we want our guests and the world to know that Louisiana does not cower to radical islamic terrorists.
Our restaurants and all New Orleans has to offer…
— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) January 2, 2025
The "radical Islamic terrorist" was a military vet from Texas. You are an absolute walnut, but do go off while you gorge yourself with steak and whatnot.
I was raised in New Orleans. My family still lives there. So, with every fiber of my being, fuck you, you entitled little bitch of a Governor, and I hope you choke on your steak.