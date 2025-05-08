Co-President Loomer Is Very Unhappy With New Pope Leo XIV

We don’t know yet how Pope Leo XIV will handle his new position. But one thing we do know is that the first American pope is not a MAGA guy.

Slate’s Molly Olmstead describes Leo as a moderate with “similar priorities to Pope Francis on the matters of immigrants and the poor” but with “somewhat more traditional attitudes on matters of women and LGBTQ rights” and who is “expected to be more permissive toward the traditionalist faction in the church.” She added, “More than anything, this election seems to be one of continuity, rather than a push further left or a swing to the right.”

“We can assume he won’t be deferential to the more conservative U.S. church leadership, which has been friendly to the Republican Party,” Olmstead continued, noting that Leo, formerly known as Robert Prevost, has criticized Catholic J.D. Vance’s view on Xitter. Prevost also criticized the Trump administration on immigration.

JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn't ask us to rank our love for others https://t.co/hDKPKuMXmu via @NCRonline — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 3, 2025

Pope Francis’ letter, JD Vance’s ‘ordo amoris’ and what the Gospel asks of all of us on immigration https://t.co/Ikk8gqOMzn — Robert Prevost (@drprevost) February 13, 2025

But “the election was probably not meant to stick it to Trump, Vance, or MAGA,” Olmstead concludes, because the quick decision was “a sign of unity from the 133 cardinal electors, who wanted to spread the message of brotherhood in the church, rather than ideological division.”

I’m not so sure of that, especially given that Trump and his puppetmasters Elon Musk and Stephen Miller have ticked off so much of the rest of the world. That’s not including how blatantly anti-Christian they are in every way I can think of.

In any event, Trump gal pal and his Totally Unqualified Top National Security, IRS/financial and Medical Adviser Laura Loomer is already complaining about the new pope:

the new pope is getting Loomered — Anna Bower (@annabower.bsky.social) 2025-05-08T18:21:09.196Z

Catturd is whining, too:

Sad!