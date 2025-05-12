Another Thing We Have In Common With Pope Leo: A MAGAt Relative

So he must understand our struggle.
Another Thing We Have In Common With Pope Leo: A MAGAt Relative
Credit: Hecuba's Story
By Susie MadrakMay 12, 2025

We know that Pope Leo has been critical of the Trump regime. Now we find that, like many of us, he must be struggling with Louis Prevost, his older MAGAt sibling. Who lives in Florida, naturally. Via the Daily Beast:

Among his reposts are a video of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) from 1996 with the caption, “These f---ing liberals crying about tariffs is just unreal. Do they not know that there is a thing called video? Just listen to what this drunk c--t has to say in the mid=90’s long before her husband had grindr dates.”

Other reposts include a meme showing a mental institution with the caption, “Where the woke lived before the ’70s,” and a post invoking the power of prayer to insult Democrats with the caption, “Please pray for the 33% who approve of Biden, that they be healed of their mental affliction.“

Prevost doesn’t shy away from offering his own commentary, either, writing in one post that his friends should “Keep [their] powder dry,“because there is a “war right here at home, a war for our streets and neighborhoods.“

In another, he calls for Democrats who met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be arrested for treason, and in another, he suggests the U.S. return to a policy of isolationism, letting Europe “go their own way into complete socialism and ultimately communism.”

Oh, and he loves Trump, who he says he's met. And Vance.

So here's something many of us have in common with the new Pope.

