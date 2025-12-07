Priest Walks From Pope Leo's Home To Statue Of Liberty To Support Immigrants

Pope Leo has challenged clergy to do what they can to show support for immigrants.
By Susie MadrakDecember 7, 2025

A Catholic priest from Chicago's suburbs walked from Dolton, Illinois to New York, a trek of more than 50 days, as he sent a message of solidarity with immigrants. Pope Leo has challenged clergy to do what they can to show support. Via CBS.news:

For 56 days and more than a million steps, Fr. Gary Graf took a spiritual journey, walking from Pope Leo XIV's childhood home in Dolton to the Statue of Liberty in New York.

It was an act of solidarity with immigrant families.

"I saw how particularly previous parishioners' families were being terrorized, and the fear that I heard, the stories. I just felt so impotent. I had to do something," said Graf, a member of Priests for Justice for Immigrants, a coalition of immigrant and native-born priests from the Chicago Archdiocese.

He walked to New York, stopping along the way, listening to the stories of immigrant families, praying and reflecting with local faith communities, and inviting religious leaders and citizens to join in calling for humane immigration reform.

"Listening to those stories and telling those stories, the issue of immigration became not an issue, but a person, people; and I think it's humanizing us, all of us," he said.

From New Jersey, Father Gary Graf sends a message to families in the shadows this Thanksgiving: “We can’t let fear overcome us.”

We must keep stepping up, speaking out, and fighting for our immigrant communities. @stepup2025.bsky.social

America's Voice (@americasvoice.bsky.social) 2025-11-26T15:20:12.857Z

Talk about walking in the light of God!

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary courage from our clergy and faith leaders.

#LoveThyNeighbor

Interfaith Alliance (@interfaithalliance.org) 2025-11-03T22:36:22.743Z

Fr. Gary Graf, a Chicago priest, is walking 800 miles from Pope Leo’s childhood home to the Statue of Liberty to draw national attention to President Trump’s abuse of migrants. www.thelettersfromleo.com/p/a-chicago-...

Christopher Hale (@christopherjhale.bsky.social) 2025-10-11T19:48:51.552Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon