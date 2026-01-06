Hilton Hotel Bends Its Knee Before The Orange Menace

Hilton Hotels couldn't grovel fast enough after ICEtapo agents were told to go pound sand.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 6, 2026

The Orange Menace and Cosplay Barbie are sending a couple of thousand ICEtapo stormtroopers to Minnesota in an act of domestic terrorism. However, one patriotic American got the stormtroopers to wet themselves by telling them to bugger off:

Sadly, Hilton Hotels management couldn't fall to their knees and grovel fast enough:

A Minnesota hotel that wouldn’t allow federal immigration agents to stay there this month is apologizing and saying the refusal violated its own policies. The Department of Homeland Security had accused the global Hilton hotel chain of a “coordinated” effort to refuse service to its employees.

Hilton and local operators of the Hampton Inn Lakeville property released statements within hours apologizing and said the messages refusing to serve agents who were focused on immigration enforcement didn’t reflect their policies.

Wouldn't it be just a crying shame if some other patriotic Americans gathered outside the hotel and any other hotels the Nazis are staying at and put on a show with really loud music, air horns, bullhorns, and even that obnoxious horn the Minnesota Vikings blow when they accidentally score a touchdown? It might disturb the crybabies' sleep, and we wouldn't want that, would we?

I know that I will never stay at one of their hotels again. Not with all that noise and stench.

