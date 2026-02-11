Democrat Rips Bondi A New One For Lying 'Under Oath'

Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu played the infamous clip of notorious sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump hanging out at a party together for Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was extremely combative in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Somehow, Bondi insisted that “there is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime.” She's talking about the same president whose name in the unredacted Epstein files came up "more than a million times," and who has been found guilty of sexual assault in the E. Jean Carroll case.

Trump's attorney general went off after Lieu accused Bondi of lying under oath, saying that a witness reported they talked to a woman who said Trump raped her.

“Don’t you ever accuse me” of committing a crime, Bondi snarled. "Trump has never been charged with an Epstein-related crime and has denied any wrongdoing tied to his relationship with the accused sex trafficker."

Fact check: Too late, hon. Lieu already accused you.

Here's how it went down:

"I want to discuss another man, Donald Trump, who is all over the Epstein files," Lieu said. "Like former Prince Andrew, Donald Trump attended various parties with Jeffrey Epstein. I want to know, were there any underage girls at that party or at any party that Trump attended with Jeffrey Epstein?"

"This is so ridiculous, and they are trying to deflect from all the great things Donald Trump has done," Bondi insisted. "There is no evidence that Donald Trump has committed a crime. Everyone knows that. Even the most transparent presidency, he's the one that asked that those files be released."

Narrator: She's full of shit.

"I'm going to put up another document from a witness who called the FBI's National Threat Operations Center because I believe you just lied under oath," Lieu said. "There is ample evidence in the Epstein files."

"Don't you ever accuse me of a crime," Bondi shot back.

"I believe you just lied under oath, and this is all on videotape," Lieu said. "You said there's no evidence of a crime. I'm showing you."

"Here is a witness statement, who called into the FBI's Threat Operations Center," he continued. "He drove Donald Trump around in a limo. He overheard what Donald Trump said to Jeffrey on his cell phone. He was so angry, he was going to stop a limo and hurt Donald Trump."

"He met a girl who said she was raped by Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein," Lieu said. "She later had her head blown off and officers at the scene said that could not have been suicide. No one, no one at the Department of Justice interviewed this witness."

"You need to interview this witness immediately," he said. "Epstein should rot in hell, so should the men who patronized his operation. And as we sit here today, there are over 1,000 sex trafficking victims, and you have not held a single man accountable.

"Shame on you," he added. "If you had any decency, you would resign right after this hearing concludes."

Yes, but the problem is that Bondi lacks any decency, so it's doubtful she will resign, although she absolutely should.