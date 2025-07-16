Top Democrat Goes There: 'Trump Is All Over' The Epstein Files

Seven Republicans, Fischbach, Norman, Roy, Houchin, Langworthy, Austin Scott, Griffith, Jack, and Foxx voted against releasing the Epstein Files, thus taking part in the massive coverup of the sex trafficking pedophile. Only one Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), voted with the panel's four Democrats in favor of attaching the amendment for its release.

They're taking a lead from Attorney General Pam Bondi, who said she had the file on her desk, but then suddenly, the DOJ claims it doesn't exist. Ted Lieu called her out and had something interesting to say about Donald J. Trump, too.

"In fact, she said that Jeffrey Epstein's client list is, quote, sitting on my desk right now," Lieu said. "Where is that client list?"

"What is Attorney General Pam Bondi hiding?" he continued. "She needs to release the Epstein files as soon as possible."

"I talked about the Epstein files under the Biden administration," the California Democrat said. "I'm talking about it under the Trump administration. This is a case of the powerful protecting the powerful. We need to have those files released."

"I also note that the Epstein files that have already been released show that Trump is all over the files," he continued. He's in multiple pictures with Jeffrey Epstein. There are multiple videos of Trump with Jeffrey Epstein."

"There are plane logs of Trump on Epstein's plane," he added. "There are statements by Trump about Epstein. There are court pleadings of alleged victims of Epstein naming Trump. So, we need to have these Epstein files released."

Yeah, we do. Misogyny through patriarchy is so embedded in our system that none of the powerful men on the list are being held accountable: One woman is in prison while the wealthy men are not. The over 1,000 victims aren't seeing justice. They are witnessing the appalling neglect by our government to hold pedophiles accountable for their crimes.

For years, we've heard conspiracy theories about Democrats gathering in the basement of a pizzeria feasting on children. Meanwhile, the pizzeria didn't have a basement, and we're watching a massive cover-up of sex trafficking and pedophilia. Has anyone heard from Q about this?

Trump could clear his name by releasing the Epstein Files, but he hasn't done that. If you were falsely accused of such a heinous crime, you would do everything in your power to clear your name.