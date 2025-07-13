You Promised Us': Trump's Epstein Post On Truth Social Backfires

Donald J. Trump thought he was in his safe place on Truth Social when he unleashed a post trying to shut down talk about the Jeffrey Epstein files, but it swiftly backfired. First, Trump tried distracting the public with an attack on comedian Rosie O'Donnell yesterday, threatening to take away her citizenship because she dared to criticize King Covefe.

But everyone knew that the Epstein files scandal was on his mind, then behold, he posted about the notorious sex-trafficker in proper Trump form, throwing out red meat to his MAGA base by mentioning "Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan" and the “THE LAPTOP FROM HELL." And of course, he said, "They created the Epstein Files."

"Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files?" asked Trump, whose administration claimed to have the files and would release them, then backpedaled.

"Kash Patel, and the FBI, must be focused on investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein," he added. "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB."

Well, she could do her job by backing the release of the files, and if Trump isn't on them, he would want them released. On Trump's social media site, the mood shifted, as if some in MAGA World were coming out of the fog - at least a little bit. There are very few comments agreeing with Trump on Truth Social.

"We want the ELITE PEDOS exposed!" @Chrissie3607 wrote. "You promised us that. Pam promised us that. Kash promised us that. Now it’s OUR fault bc we want that promise fulfilled and call Pam out every time she lies? What else has she lied to us about?"

"This is going to cost you so many supporters," @Trustds1 writes. "I being one of them. I have been to multiple rallies and even was there on J6. This is one of the main things that needs fixed. Our 2 tiered system of justice needs to end. We the people are tired of it. They can't be charged with child trafficking without there being perpetrators.

Alan Dershowitz who was accused of being one of them has seen the list when he went to defend himself."

"We want the guilty to pay. It appears you or a loved one was in on it and you want this to go away. Everyone I know is upset about this and it will kill MAGA," he added. "Which we all have supported 100 percent. This is why we don't trust the government. No transparency unless you it is something you want us to see. Please reconsider."

"That sounds like you’re telling us the whole Epstein island was bullshit," @Zippy2x2 wrote. "Is this what you are telling us? It was a fake, a con , a nothing? WTF I need straight speech. I don’t do around and around the tree. You need to address the people of The United States of America. Yes this is also priority to us. With respect. Thank you Mr. President."

"There are real Epstein victims and they deserve real justice…. Publicly validating the pain and suffering too many experienced while the world (and government(s)) turned a blind eye," @JOHN_DUNCAN wrote. "Release the Epstein Files!"

Of course, there's always got to be that one guy. One user writes, "But is NOT the main priority to save this country," adding, We stand with President Trump."

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the “client list” of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is on her desk. She further told Fox News that the public will see a “lot of flight logs, a lot of names… a lot of information. But it’s pretty sick what that man did.”

Fast forward: Now, they're saying the list that was on her desk doesn't exist. So, when Trump said, "LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB," we have to ask why he wants her to shut the case down. Also, his Trump Social post read like a confession. 'But what about Hillary? ' is not a good defense when we're talking about the most notorious sex trafficker in recent history.

Trump created Truth Social after he lost the election to Handsome Old Joe Biden to lash out at his successor daily. That speaks volumes about Trump, who put his feelings first and his country last again. Last night, though, Trump didn't get a safe place to rant about his longtime, good friend, the now-allegedly deceased Jeffrey Epstein's massive scandal.