Trump Says He'll 'Probably' Sue Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'A Very Incompetent Man'

President Donald Trump revealed that he will likely sue Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over renovations to two buildings.

During a Monday press conference at Mar-a-Lago, a reporter asked Trump if he would choose someone new to chair the Federal Reserve in the coming months.

"There's plenty of time," Trump insisted. "But in the meantime, we're doing numbers, and nobody's ever seen. We have $18 trillion coming in. We had a 4.3% GDP."

"Biden reappointed him, and it's too bad," the president said. "But he's an absolute fool who's building a new Federal Reserve, or he's doing a renovation of a building. Maybe he's up to $4.1 billion to do a renovation of a few very small buildings. It's the highest price in the history of construction."

Trump bragged that he was building a ballroom at the White House at a lower cost.

"We're thinking about bringing a suit against Powell for incompetence," he noted. "These are small buildings. He said, four billion more, it's going to end up costing more than four billion dollars. Four billion. It's the highest price of construction."

"So we're thinking about bringing a gross incompetence, what's called gross incompetence lawsuit. It's gross incompetence against Powell," he added. "And it was his baby. And the guy's just incompetent. There's nothing you can do about it. He's just a very incompetent man. But we're going to probably bring a lawsuit against him."