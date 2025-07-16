Confused Trump Forgets He Appointed Jerome Powell As Fed Chair

During a meeting at the White House with the Bahrain Prime Minister, Trump's brain glitched out when he said President Biden had appointed Jerome Powell as Fed chairman, who then tried to help Kamala Harris win the 2024 election.

Conspiracies abound.

On November 7, 2017, Trump announced the nomination of Jerome Powell to be the chairman of the board of Governors of the Federal Reserve.

The news of the possible firing of the Fed chairman was sparked today by a Fox News report that Trump was gearing up to fire the Federal Reserve chairman.

Why is this question baffling Trump? That is your guess.

Q: Mr. President, Jerome Powell, do you have plans or if you're back considering firing Jerome Powell, what's your justification if you're thinking about this to do this? TRUMP: He's always been too late, hence his nickname, Too Late. He should have cut interest rates a long time ago. Europe has cut them ten times in a short period of time, and we have cut them none. The only time he cut him was just before the election to try and help Kamala or Biden, whoever the hell it was, because nobody really knew. Obviously, that didn't work, but he tried to cut him for the Democrats, Kamala. And how did that work out? You'll tell me it didn't work out too well. But he's he's I think he does a terrible job. He's costing us a lot of money and we fight through it. It's almost the country's become so successful that it doesn't have a big impact, but it does hurt people wanting to get a mortgage. People want to buy a house. He's a terrible he's a terrible Fed chair. I was surprised he was appointed. I was surprised, frankly, that Biden put him in and extended him. But they did. So, you know, we're not planning on doing anything.

The WH press corps didn't correct Trump's massive error, but it's been watered down with MAGA influencers and wingnut evangelicals.

UPDATE: Trump is TACO-ing about firing or not firing Jerome Powell. SCOTUS says Trump can't do that.