Laura Ingraham Admits Michelle Obama Was Right!

Fox News host Laura Ingraham suddenly reversed course on her critiques of Michelle Obama and healthy eating after RFK Jr. issued similar warnings.

Rush Limbaugh frequently attacked the former First Lady when she tried to get schools to give healthier meals during children's lunches.

The right attacked FLOTUS vociferously, claiming she was violating freedom of choice, she was fat, yada, yada, yada.

Now that Wormbrain is in charge of Health and Human Services, Ingraham and the right are falling in line.

What Brooke Rollins says about food has been made public for decades. It's not some revolutionary idea, but anyway...

INGRAHAM: Seaweed, like, there are ways to have snacks that are actually really good. It has a lot of salt in it, but I still like it. Peanuts, I have some peanuts here. You probably can't see them, because they're on my sheet. See my peanuts? Can you see them? ROLLINS: I can see them. INGRAHAM: So there are lots of healthy snacks, and we should encourage kids to have them and not eat the other junk. ROLLINS: You know, so a big push back, that's exactly right, Laura, is people will say, oh, well, here comes the Trump administration. Yeah, nanny state. Nanny state, and it's gonna be too expensive, and what happened to affordability? To eat healthy, to have fish or chicken or pork or beef with a side of vegetables, a whole grain piece of bread, a glass of whole milk is right around three to four dollars per serving. Well, that's less than any fast food meal that you could get. But what we have to do better at, and what we're working on also, is those underserved communities that don't have access to whole foods. INGRAHAM: Michelle Obama called them food deserts. I kind of used to poke fun of her for that, but maybe is she right? ROLLINS: Well, in fact, there's part of that that's correct. INGRAHAM: So, we take it all back! She's right.

It's not a surprise that Michelle Obama was correct in her efforts to fight obesity. But a knee-jerk opposition to everything the Obama administration did, by Fox News in particular and the Republicans and the Tea Party (now MAGA) in general, diminished the health of this country.