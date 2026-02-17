Alex Jones At Wits' End With Trump's 'Dirty' DOJ: 'I've Had It!'

MAGA broadcaster Alex Jones expressed frustration after insisting that Attorney General Pam Bondi's Department of Justice was wrong to claim that it had released all documents required by the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

"Now it's the big, massive top story, Saturday and Sunday, that people reading these files think maybe that's the case," Jones explained on his Monday show. "Again, you heard Bondi, oh, there's hundreds of victims with Epstein and, oh, these powerful people are going to go to jail. Then she's like, oh, actually, I was wrong."

"So when you go into these files in the public, you see stuff blacked out, that's the reason. So you're like, God, that's satanic. Yeah, folks, they have satanic training by increment to find out who is satanic to build a satanic army," he continued. "I'm more pissed than probably most of you about them playing games."

Jones argued that the Trump administration had been "fabulous" on many issues, but had lied about releasing all of the Epstein files.

"But that's what Bondi's doing, she's got a fire hose of feces spraying it at us," he remarked. "And she wants us to think it's raining. Yeah, it's raining BS!"

"I've been hearing for days, no, no, Alex, you'll be pleased. They're going to unredact the redactions except for some victims," Jones said. "That big a lie, that is reckless as hell. And would obviously blow up a thousand times bigger. And it did!"

"I'm like, no, we were lied to. But it's just, it's such a reckless thing for them to do that I thought, wow, all these headlines, well, I see a bunch of new documents. Well, she says to a letter to Congress, full compliance. Wow! And we've released everything. I'm like, wow!"

But the conspiracy theorist noted that Bondi had made similar claims before.

"I don't know what to say at this point," he gasped. "I mean, I am just gobsmacked. But my White House sources heard the same thing that you said to Congress, oh, we are going to unredact and release it all. So I'm told, oh, yeah, they're really, Trump's on board now. Alex, great news, great news, great news."

"They lie so big, I'm just like, well, there's no way this can't be true," he added. "Like, you couldn't destroy yourself better... They did this on purpose and are still running around saying it today."

"But that's how dirty this DOJ is at the top... You're the ones redacting the files and covering up most of them... I've had it!"