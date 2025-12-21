Seems Sus!: A Lot Of Epstein Files Have Disappeared From DOJ Webpage

I can't imagine why!
Seems Sus!: A Lot Of Epstein Files Have Disappeared From DOJ Webpage
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardDecember 21, 2025

According to the Associated Press, at least 16 files on the Justice Department’s (DOJ) webpage containing files on notorious child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, including a photo featuring two pictures of Donald Trump, were found to have disappeared from the department’s website as of Saturday.

That's illegal under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. What Pam Bondi needs to understand is that although Nixon didn't go to prison for his crimes, his Attorney General did.

Via the AP:

The missing files, which were available Friday and no longer accessible by Saturday, included images of paintings depicting nude women, and one showing a series of photographs along a credenza and in drawers. In that image, inside a drawer among other photos, was a photograph of Trump, alongside Epstein, Melania Trump and Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

The Justice Department didn’t answer questions Saturday about why the files disappeared but said in a post on X that “photos and other materials will continue being reviewed and redacted consistent with the law in an abundance of caution as we receive additional information.”

Here is the DOJ on the Bad App with a fuckton of community notes attached to their lyin' post:

Oh, and there is this:

🚨 The DOJ appears to have redacted Donald Trump’s name from the allegations made in this exhibit in the Epstein files.

Trump’s name was in the original release. Now, it’s blacked out.

See for yourself.

MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 2025-12-21T04:56:37.941Z

So, they didn't want us to know that Trump is an alleged nipple flicker. Of course, Trump's DOJ didn't mind releasing photos of Bill Clinton, but we knew the former president was trash, so that's not going to work.

Holy shit:

Good question!

Back to the AP:

Ones that were new were often lacking necessary context or heavily blacked out. A 119-page document marked “Grand Jury-NY,” likely from one of the federal sex trafficking investigations that led to the charges against Epstein in 2019 or Maxwell in 2021, was entirely blacked out.

Trump’s Republican allies seized on the Clinton images, including photos of the Democrat with singers Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. There were also photos of Epstein with actors Chris Tucker and Kevin Spacey, and even Epstein with TV newscaster Walter Cronkite. But none of the photos had captions and was no explanation given for why any of them were together.

The meatiest records released so far showed that federal prosecutors had what appeared to be a strong case against Epstein in 2007 yet never charged him.

The DOJ's post was met with anger.

When the Department of Justice blatantly violates the law to protect wealthy and politically connected pedophiles, then we have no Justice Department and we have no justice.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-12-21T11:16:20.108Z

We'll have to assume that there are some compromising photos of Trump with girls, because disappearing files make the president look guiltier.

