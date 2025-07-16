'Nothing About Epstein!' AG Pam Bondi Ducks Epstein File Questions

This is not a good look for an Attorney General who is claiming there are no files.
By John AmatoJuly 16, 2025

During a briefing on fentanyl, Attorney General Pam Bondi interrupted the briefing to excoriate the press for bringing up the Epstein files.

Trump administration officials are losing their lunch over the outrage their base is exhibiting over the cover-up of the Epstein files.

REPORTER: Mr. Administrator, I would like to get your perspective on what exactly is driving this, but I also have an off-topic question for the Attorney General in response to questions and comments that President Trump made a short time ago, just a few months ago on the South Lawn.

He said that he would support you releasing additional credible evidence from the Epstein investigation.

Is that something that you are open to doing?

BONDI: Let me take that. Let me take that first.

This today is about fentanyl. This is about a wall of people right outside this room who have died from, I appreciate your question, but this today is about fentanyl overdoses throughout our country and people who have lost loved ones to fentanyl.

That's the message that we're here to send today.

Nothing about Epstein. I'm not going to talk about Epstein.

Go ahead.

Good luck stonewalling questions on the Epstein files. It's not going away anytime soon. Especially now that we know the gap on the tape is nearly 3 minutes, not a minute as originally claimed.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon