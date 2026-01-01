2025 Crookie Award For Clusterf**k Of The Year: DOGE

Trump and Musk's debacle was a failure on every level for the American people, however it was a huge success for the ones that wanted to steal all our data and dismantle government.

We covered the damage Musk and his DOGE bros did quite extensively here, whether it was the irreparable damage and millions of deaths caused by the cuts to USAID, cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the mass firings of federal workers, or stealing all our data and Social Security numbers with the blessing of the Supreme Court.

Chris Hayes gave a nice summary of the DOGE disaster in the segment above along with his guests, Nikki McCann-Ramirez and Jason Johnson:

HAYES: This morning, the president of United States posted this chart showing federal employment down by more than a quarter of a million jobs since January, writing, "big news for the USA." However you feel about the size of the federal government, this is the president taking the Christmas holiday weekend to celebrate putting hundreds of thousands of Americans out of work.

And despite all of Trump and Elon Musk's work to tear down federal programs, in almost every sense, I think in every sense, the DOGE project was just an abject failure. First of all, government spending, which was the putative reason for DOGE is up this year by more than $450 billion, money that went towards ripping apart programs people need.

Now, DOGE has gone out with a whimper. Dissolved sometime in the fall, according to the White House, so Musk and his DOGE team kind of slink away from the disastrous project as Americans and people around the world suffer the consequences. [...]

Jason, I'm hard pressed to think of something that was as much of a failure in every direction as DOGE, which is a failure on its own terms, meaning it didn't do the thing that it promised at all. It also created unbelievable amounts of harm and damage in pursuing something that didn't accomplish what it said it would do.

JOHNSON: Yeah. So Chris, it's weird. I'm of two minds about this. The presumption that it didn't do what it was supposed to do is if we actually believe the administration. And I never did. I never believed that they really cared about government efficiency.

I think they wanted to destroy infrastructure. I think they wanted to target African-Americans, which a large part of the federal government are Black middle-class workers. And you see they've been devastated by this. 300,000 Black women left the workforce during this year alone.

But I also think, and this has been... I think the long-term damage of DOGE that we can't even fully see yet, we don't even know what Elon Musk and his cronies may have taken. We don't know how much data they have access to. We don't know what kind of backdoors they put in.

They walked out of our federal government like the whole crew in Ocean's Eleven, right? And we're still looking at the tape thinking, well the government still works right, does it? We don't know. And that's what I think is worrisome.

So was it a failure on paper? Absolutely. But there are some people who are probably getting paid off of this and the dividends of the theft, not only of the respect for the government, but the information they may have taken, we may not see the full consequences of that for a decade.