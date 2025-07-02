Trump's Holocaust: 14 Million May Die From USAID Cuts

The Lancet Medical Journal released a new report that says the deep funding cuts to USAID from the Trump administration could potentially cause up to 14 million additional deaths by 2030.

Reuters reports, "The study estimated that over the past two decades, USAID-funded programs have prevented more than 91 million deaths globally, including 30 million deaths among children.

Projections suggest that ongoing deep funding cuts - combined with the potential dismantling of the agency - could result in more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030, including 4.5 million deaths among children younger than 5 years, the study in The Lancet said.

This is horrific news, but as soon as DOGE made the cuts, outrage soon followed because everyone outside of Trump's circle knows how important USAID is to the world.

(Brad Sherman to Marco Rubio around the 4:30 mark)

Marco Rubio testified to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that it was a lie that anyone died because of cuts to USAID>

SHERMAN: Do you agree that no one has died as a result of the chainsawing of USAID? (Rubio makes believe he didn't understand the question.) SHERMAN Yes or No.. RUBIO: No one has died because of USAID. That's a lie.

SOS Rubio lied to the committee.

The Washington Post reported: In Sudan, where children clung to life, doctors say USAID cuts have been fatal

NPR reports: Aid groups say USAID cuts are already having deadly consequences.