FBN Flack Blames Economic Uncertainty From Trump's Tariffs On Biden

More gaslighting from Fox Business host David Asman and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, who regularly gives Tommy Tuberville a run for the money as the stupidest person in the United States Senate.

Asman, who was filling in for Larry Kudlow this Monday, brought Blackburn on to discuss their ridiculously named "one big beautiful bill," which passed the House, and faces some uncertainty in the Senate, and Blackburn assured Asman that they would get it passed before both of them tried blaming the uncertainty we've seen in our economy from Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs on Joe Biden, and lied about the shape of the economy that was left for Trump.

BLACKBURN: It is going to take us a bit to get this ship turned around and whether it's one bill or ten bills, we are going to pass President Donald Trump's agenda. We are going to pass the largest tax cut in history. We are going to avoid the largest tax hike in history, and the American people want to see this done and Republicans are united in getting this done. ASMAN: Well, they're united, but there's a question of priority, and to me the top priority is getting that tax extension in for a very simple reason. In five or six months, taxes are going to go up no matter what you do. You're going to have time to deal with the other issues, but you've got to get those tax extensions in now. The economy needs a shot in the arm right now. It's been shaken, by trade, by the, the leftover of the Biden administration, no growth policy, so we really need it now more than ever, no? BLACKBURN: And certainty is what people want to see. When I'm home in Tennessee, what people talk about is certainty and being able to plan because all during the Biden years they were not able to plan. They were not able to invest. There is a lot of capital that is sitting on the sidelines. There are a lot of positions that are not filled in companies. I was talking to somebody at church yesterday and they were talking about a recent college graduate in their family, and people are saying we are not hiring right now. They're waiting to see what we're going to do. We owe it to the president, we owe it to the American people to get these tax cuts, 2017 tax cuts made permanent, and we need to do it before the end of June and get it to the president's desk so he can sign it by July 4th, and then let's move on to all these other great ideas for tax credits and spending reductions. Let's do these rescission bills where we can pull in those DOGE cuts and get the spending down. That's how we cut into that baseline.

Yeah, bullshit. The economy was thriving under Biden. They're basically just repeating the same line as Trump, who wants to take credit for anything good that happened under Biden, and blame him for anything bad happening now.

The two of them then proceeded to push for the DOGE cuts to be made permanent and for Congress to pass a rescission package being pushed by Trump:

Though he says he'll still be in Washington here and there, Elon Musk is ending his time as an official White House employee. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is preparing to formally ask Congress to begin codifying some of the cuts DOGE has already made — a process that's far from certain to succeed. [...] The first task for Republicans is passing $9.4 billion in cuts that the White House plans to send to Congress on Tuesday. That so-called "rescission" package, which rescinds funding previously approved by the legislative branch, includes $8.3 billion in cuts to foreign aid and $1.1 billion in cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the government-backed entity that funds NPR and PBS.

Blackburn told Asman they "ought to be running a rescission package every single month and getting rid of some of these line items that have outlived their usefulness."

They want to help Trump target his political enemies with this crap and make income inequality even worse than it is now. If they pass these bills, I'm wondering when Trump's base finally comes out of denial about what he and his party are doing and who they care about.

They can try to blame the damage Trump is causing on Biden, but eventually reality is going to kick in when what they're doing starts to affect enough people's lives.