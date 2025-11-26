GOP Rep Lets The Venezuela Invasion Cat Out Of The Bag

Florida Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar made an appearance on Kudlow's show on Fox Business Network this Monday, and was literally salivating over the prospect of American companies going in there and taking their oil while cheer leading for the Trump administration to invade Venezuela.

Here's the exchange between Salazar and guest host David Asman, where Salazar says the quiet part out loud on the real reason the Trump administration seems to be dead set on overthrowing their government:

SALAZAR: Venezuela, for those Americans who do not understand why we need to go in, for three– basically, for three reasons.

You’re on Fox Business. Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipe, the whole oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.

Number two, Venezuela has been the launching pad, the hub for our enemies. The Iranian, Hezbollah, Hamas, the Cubans, the Nicaraguans, people that hate the United States and the only thing they want to do is do harm to us and to our young Americans.

And number three, they are, he is the head of the Suns Cartel, which is one of the transnational criminal organizations. In 2020, Nicolás Maduro was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking, and he is the head of the Suns cartel.

So right there, the economy, security and politically speaking, we're going to be doing a favor to us, to our children, to our economy, to our oil companies, to be able to liberate and to the Venezuelans that they do want to be free.

ASMAN: Well, no doubt it's going to... no doubt it's going to be good for Venezuela to be rid of this guy and the regime, but again, you use the phrase, when we go in. What exactly does that mean? I mean, for example, the military in Venezuela, even though they're paid hoodlums for the most part, they still may be willing to fight to hold on to power. I mean, what happens if they don't leave peacefully?

SALAZAR: I don't think they're going to because last year, the Venezuelans under Maria Corina Machado and the opposition forces, they held elections, presidential elections. And those elections reflected and they showed that 80% of the Venezuelans, including the military, voted against the Maduro regime.

So we know we have information that maybe the top echelon of the military forces in Venezuela may be with Maduro and they're going to flee with him. But the middle and lower ranks are with the opposition.

We're talking about that this is gonna be very similar to Panama. That I was there, I was a news reporter, and I remember when the Marines were walking in and the Panamanians girls were asking them to marry them. So I think it's very similar.

ASMAN: Yeah, I remember well, I was there and just after it, it kind of bled into 1990. It started in late December of 1989, bled into 1990, and I went in in January and it was remarkable how receptive the Panamanians were to the change, and it's been a relatively peaceful country since, but I'm just, the transition, I mean, Maria is a wonderful woman, the opposition leader. She's fantastic. But how will that transition take place? Will there be a snap election after he flees or what?

SALAZAR: Well, she has a, and I have spoken to her extensively, they have a 100 day plan that they have shared with the White House. They are prepared. She knows what she's doing. I mean, they have been at this for 25 years.

Like I said, 80, 90 % of the Venezuelan people, plus the 8 million Venezuelans who have fled, they want to come back. This is going to be a very major success and a success story, not only for them, but for us.

And I salute President Trump for having the fortitude, the courage, the political vision to be doing this, because Maduro is the head of a transnational criminal organization. Maduro is not the legitimate president of the country.

So we're not invading a sovereign country that has a free and fair elected democratic president. No, this guy is a thug, and he's good friends with Hezbollah. They are giving uranium to Hamas and to Iran and to North Korea and to Cuba and to Nicaragua.

Come on, it's time for the United States to do what we need to do. And thank God that Trump is doing it. And I'm telling you that these people, the Venezuelans, have the largest reserves of oil in the world, more than Saudi Arabia. We're talking about, this is gonna be a windfall for us when it comes to fossil fuels.