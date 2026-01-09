Trump's Ignorance About Nobel Peace Prize Is Stunning

In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity (yeah), Trump demonstrated his ignorance and belligerence towards Norway by not understanding why they are involved in giving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Demented Donald has been crying, whining, wheezing,and demanding that he receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

He does this by clinging to the fantasies he's created about single-handedly stopping eight wars.

TRUMP: I've stopped eight wars, and I think you know it's been a major embarrassment to Norway. Now, I don't know what Norway has to do with it, but that's where the committee is located. A lot of Norwegian people, and it's been a very big embarrassment to the country of Norway. Whether they have anything to do with it or not, I think they do. They say they don't, but you know, when you put out eight wars, in theory, you should get one for each war, okay, because some of these wars were going on for 30 years. India and Pakistan were ready to go at it big, and these are two nuclear countries. I got that one stopped. Eight planes were shot down. They were really at it, and I got it stopped. There's a big one you look at the Congo, Rwanda, and the Congo, they've been fighting for 30 years, and I got it stopped. I get I got so many wars, so it's such a beautiful thing, it makes me feel so good - not because of a Nobel Prize, but because I saved millions and millions of lives, and that's what really makes me feel good.

Trump forgets that killing alleged drug smugglers in international waters while invading Venezuela and starving children by ending USAID funding will not look good on his "peace" resume.

Alfred Nobel was a Swedish inventor of dynamite who established the Nobel Prizes, and it is believed he chose Norway because he viewed it as more neutral and peace-oriented than Sweden.

Trump couldn't care less about saving millions of lives, which he has not done. He only cares about being glorified and receiving garish awards and accolades, as an Emperor would from his subjects.

Trump cares not about the suffering of the people he was elected to help, but enjoys inflicting pain by using his ICE brown shirts.

He is still fuming that Obama received the prize, and he has not.