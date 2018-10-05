Oh Noes Donald Trump Denied His Nobel Peace Prize

Maybe it was the toilet paper stuck to his shoe. The Nobel Committee hates that.

The Nobel went not to Donald Trump but to "Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."

The physician Denis Mukwege, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, has spent large parts of his adult life helping the victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Mukwege and his staff have treated thousands of patients who have fallen victim to such assaults. pic.twitter.com/9CrNWfj7zu — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

Nadia Murad, awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, is the witness who tells of the abuses perpetrated against herself and others. She has shown uncommon courage in recounting her own sufferings and speaking up on behalf of other victims.#NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/NeF70ig09J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 5, 2018

The Nobel Prize Committee gets it. — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) October 5, 2018

Lucky for us liberals, since yesterday in an "EXCLUSIVE" interview with TMZ (yeah) Lindsey Graham predicted that we were gojng to jump out of buildings if Trump was so "honored."

One shadow on today's announcement is news of the passing of Leon Lederman, who won Nobel Prize for key discoveries in particle physics, and had to SELL his Nobel Prize Medal at auction to pay his medical bills because America.



In 2015, Leon Lederman, a Nobel Prize-winning physicist, had to sell his medal for $765,000 to pay medical bills https://t.co/YYmtoEoEP8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 5, 2018