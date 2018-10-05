Oh Noes Donald Trump Denied His Nobel Peace Prize
Maybe it was the toilet paper stuck to his shoe. The Nobel Committee hates that.
The Nobel went not to Donald Trump but to "Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict."
Lucky for us liberals, since yesterday in an "EXCLUSIVE" interview with TMZ (yeah) Lindsey Graham predicted that we were gojng to jump out of buildings if Trump was so "honored."
One shadow on today's announcement is news of the passing of Leon Lederman, who won Nobel Prize for key discoveries in particle physics, and had to SELL his Nobel Prize Medal at auction to pay his medical bills because America.
Comments