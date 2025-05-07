Jim Bakker Says He'll Be Homeless If You Don't Give Him $1K 'Right Now'

Oh no! That's so upsetting. Anyway, we're having short ribs tonight. What are y'all having?
By Conover KennardMay 7, 2025

Televangelist Jim Bakker, who reached the height of power at the modern Christian campground called Heritage USA, eventually landed in prison over a money and sex scandal after bilking his supporters of his Praise the Lord (PTL) ministry out of $158 million. Tammy and Jim Bakker divorced while he was in prison. She has since died from colon cancer.

Jim Bakker said he read the Bible for the first time when imprisoned, but he's learned nothing because, again, he's begging his supporters for money.

As RightWingWatch reports, 'Televangelist Jim Bakker needs 1,000 people to donate $1,000 each to save his ministry: "If they foreclose on this ministry, they will take my house too, so I'll be on the street."'

"If they foreclose on this ministry, they will take my house, too, so I will be in the street," Bakker said. "Well, that won't happen. God's too big for that."

"But I don't care," he insisted. "I mean, I've never been in the street, but I've never seen the righteous forsaken or a seed out begging for bread."

"That's you," he continued. "God will stand with you if you stand with him.

"That's why it's important that you obey God," Bakker said. "I just, I need about 1,000 people that will give right now. Some can, maybe not give the 1,000, but you can give $100."

"That's right, the seed offering," he added. "And I want you to mail it in right now."
Oh, no!

That's so upsetting. Anyway, we're having short ribs tonight. What are y'all having?

Bakker's 1992 sentence was reduced to only eight years. He had previously served a four-year prison sentence. He began serving his sentence in 1989 and was released to a halfway house in 1994. Jinkies, that's not much time after ripping off his supporters for $158 million, right?

So, back to the important stuff. What are y'all making for dinner?

