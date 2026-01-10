C&L's Late Night Music Club With Kenny Garrett: Giant Steps

Kenny is one of the best alto sax players of his generation
By John AmatoJanuary 10, 2026

The Grammy winning Garrett makes mince meat out of Coltrane's classic locomotive of a song, "Giant Steps."

National Endowment of the Arts:

With more than 20 recordings as a leader as well as appearing on more than 230 as a sideman, Garrett has performed and recorded with a multitude of musical icons, including Art Blakey, Ron Carter, Herbie Hancock, Roy Haynes, Freddie Hubbard, Q-Tip, Pharoah Sanders, and McCoy Tyner among others. Garrett maintains a prolific touring and recording schedule with his own band, as well as the world’s most acclaimed jazz legends.
--
Among his many honors include numerous DownBeat magazine Readers Polls in the alto saxophone category; a 2010 Grammy Award, along with Chick Corea and John McLaughlin, in the "Best Jazz Instrumental Album" category for Five Peace Band – Live; and the 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Jazz Album-Instrumental for his album Sounds from the Ancestors. Additionally, he holds an honorary doctorate in music from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Steam ahead.

