Heritage Foundation President Brags About Trump Implementing Their Agenda

So much for that b.s. that Trump didn't know anything about Project 2025.

Here's Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts on this Friday's Washington Journal on CSPAN, bragging about how many of their projects he's implemented.

BRAWNER: Did the president implement Project 2025 in this first year plus of his second term? ROBERTS: Well, thanks for that question because since 1980, Heritage has been offering presidential transition projects, which we generally call mandate for leadership. What's known as Project 2025 was done on such a scale that we proposed 1,913 recommendations. 1,055, as we sit here, have been implemented. The person who deserves credit for that is one Donald J. Trump. If we played a role through our policy scholarship, through message testing and helping to craft public opinion upstream of electoral politics, that's great. Heritage exists not to take credit, but to offer great ideas.

We all knew Trump was full of it when we found out he took a private flight with Roberts back in 2022. Roberts admitted Trump Agenda 47 and Project 2025 were pretty much the same thing back in 2024 when he was giving Trump a pass for lying about Project 2025. Now he's just saying the quiet part out loud.