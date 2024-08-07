Heritage President Delays Project 2025 Book Publication 'Indefinitely'

Things are not going well in the alternate reality otherwise known as the far right of the Heritage Foundation.

Source: Real Clear Politics

Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, will delay publication of his forthcoming book in the wake of a media firestorm sparked by Democratic criticism of the Heritage-led initiative Project 2025, RealClearPolitics is first to report.

Notably, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a friend of Roberts and the Republican nominee for vice president, wrote the foreword of that book entitled “Dawn’s Early Light.”

“There’s a time for writing, reading, and book tours – and a time to put down the books and go fight like hell to take back our country,” Roberts wrote in a statement to RCP. “That’s why I’ve chosen to move my book’s publication and promotion to after the election.”

Democrats had tried for months, with varying degrees of success, to tie the Heritage work product to the Trump campaign. “Google Project 2025,” President Biden said at one point to illustrate what he considered the insidious plans conservatives had for the next Republican administration. When Vance joined the ticket, however, those attacks found an opening.

“In the fights that lay ahead, these ideas are an essential weapon,” Vance wrote in the book’s introduction, which was obtained by the New Republic last week.