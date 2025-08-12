Stupid JD Vance Just Makes Epstein Files Cover-Up Worse

In an interview with Fox News's Maria Bartiromomo, vice-president J.D. Vance tried to deflect criticism of the administration's massive cover-up of notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Vance, of course, blamed Democrats, accusing Joe Biden of doing "absolutely nothing" about the Epstein scandal when he was in the White House. Well, the Biden administration couldn't have released the files without court approval. Grand jury testimony is secret by design. The more important question is, why wouldn't Trump release them during his first term? And now he's in his second term, and they haven't been released. Seems sus!

But the overrated Hillbilly author persisted.

"And now President Trump has demanded full transparency from this," he falsely said. "And yet somehow the Democrats are attacking him and not the Biden administration, which did nothing for four years."

"We know that Jeffrey Epstein had a lot of connections with left-wing politicians and left-wing billionaires, and now President Trump has demanded full transparency from this, and yet, somehow, the Democrats are attacking him, and not the Biden administration, which did nothing for four years," he continued.

"Was it the right move for Comer to send subpoenas to the Clintons?" Bartiromo asked.

"It absolutely was, and it drives home how, while the Democrats have tried to make this Epstein thing about anything but, the fact that Democrat billionaires and Democrat political leaders went to Epstein Island all the time, who knows what they did, but it's totally reasonable to ask these questions," he said. "What you saw in the House's subpoena is they are trying to investigate all of the things related to this particular case."

"I certainly want answers, and I think James Comer and the team at the House, they're doing the right thing, and of course, we know that Clinton, or allegedly, he went to the island 26 times, 28 times, totally appropriate for Comer to be asking what was going on at that island," he added.

OK, so Democrats are in the Files? Then release them. That's not the flex Vance thought it would be. Vance's rant didn't calm the waters. It stirred the pot. Americans want to know who is on the list: Democrats and Republicans. This isn't about parties. It's about decency.

People want answers:

The Epstein files is bringing everyone together — Fight for Progress (@fightforprogress.org) 2025-08-11T17:00:49.000Z

The backlash was swift:

Fine. Release all the files. With victims and survivors’ names and PII redacted. But no redactions of clients, enablers, and see-no-evil associates. https://t.co/IEZrek9ZvM — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 10, 2025

Donald Trump’s name is in the Epstein files and @JDVance has been plotting with the AG and FBI Director to cover it up



Release the names! Democrats, Republicans, billionaires, or not.



What are you afraid of, @JDVance? https://t.co/6kNfBvFOUi — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 10, 2025

This right here:

Then release the Epstein Files!! Redact ONLY victims’ names



Democrats, Republicans, Billionaires, the Elite, the Dregs… we don’t care; they can all go down together



See, we’re not in a cult — so we’re not trying to protect Dems/lefties if they’re on the list/Pedos https://t.co/tJOdqIZn0y — Imperator Letha 🅐 💁🏼‍♀️ (@Letha_Hughes) August 10, 2025

If that's so, then why aren't you releasing the files? 🤔 https://t.co/XHhzHCA2Zt — George Conway 👊🇺🇸🔥 (@gtconway3d) August 10, 2025

Guess who considered themselves a Democrat during this time... https://t.co/M9XsvqakqZ pic.twitter.com/dgQtzJ5Lra — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2025