Speaker Johnson Tries Hard To Cover-up Epstein Files

Speaker Mike Johnson does his best to cover-up the Epstein Files on CNN, without actually using the word cover-up.

BERMAN: You don't think it's gonna happen?

JOHNSON: There may be a floor vote of one measure or another.

We have our own resolutions to do all this, but I don't, it's sort of not necessary at the point because the administration is already doing this, they're turning it over.

BERMAN: So, I don't think that Congressman Khanna and Massey think that yet, at least from what I've heard. And I don't know that the 218 people that they think they have as signatories of that, think that either if they do get the signatures, will you allow that to come to a vote on the floor?

JOHNSON: We might not even wait for that. We have our own resolutions to affect this same thing. But the process is playing out as it should. And very soon the American people will have that information and they should have had it all along.

That's my view.

BERMAN: But you can't guarantee they'll be a vote on the discharge petition.

JOHNSON: There probably will be a vote of some sense, but we've got to get everybody collected again and build consensus around that.