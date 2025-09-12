Russian Asset Benny Johnson Claims Epstein Forged Trump's Signature

This jackass is out of control.
Credit: DonkeyHotey
By John AmatoSeptember 12, 2025

MAGA podcaster and Trump sycophant Benny Johnson downplayed the Wall Street Journal graphic of Trump's birthday letter to Epstein, claiming it's not out of the question that Jeffrey Epstein "forged" Trump's signature.

This is the latest insane defense to get Trump out of his quagmire of covering up the Epstein files.

Media Matters caught the audio.

Many people online are saying — I mean, listen. I'm not a graphologist. OK? So whatever. I'm just saying that it doesn't look like Trump's signature. There are a bunch of people that are, like, trying to grab, like, specific examples and bend things.

But the thing that — like, the signature aside — and I need the poem, guys — the signature aside — is in the original Wall Street Journal piece, so please grab that. It was in the production yesterday. The signature aside, it's the, like, this this goofy poem. Now here's what, like, here's what this may be part of. OK? Thank you. Here's what this may be part of. Epstein's entire operation was about influence. And would it really be that crazy for Jeffrey Epstein to, like, forge that Donald Trump, this really famous guy, like, wrote him this birthday letter and wrote this in his birthday card to show people.

We believe you, Benny. Epstein went out of his way to draw his own birthday card and imitate Demented Donald's signature to gain influence from it. Epstein was far wealthier than Trump and had no need for him in any way except in their friendship and a secret love of things unsaid.

Discussion

